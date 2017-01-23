Judge Denies Former Sheriff Arnold's Motion For Release

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A judge denied former Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold's motion to be released from jail.

The motion was filed the same day Arnold pleaded guilty to several corruption charges.

Arnold has been incarcerated in Grayson County, Kentucky.

On Monday, Judge Kevin H. Sharp denied the request saying Arnold could not be trusted to appear in court.

Arnold's motion argued that since he had been suspended from his office he could no longer "use his office for harassment and intimidation," which is, in part, why a judge ruled to keep him behind bars until trial.

However, Monday's order stated “his willingness to try to mislead the Probation Office, and his willingness to deceive and obfuscate from the witness stand, among other things, gives this Court no basis from which to conclude that he can be trusted to abide by any conditions of release.”

Arnold to remain in jail until sentencing which is scheduled for May.

Click here, to read Judge Sharp's full order.