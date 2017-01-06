Kim Kardashian breaks silence about Paris robbery

Current
Clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 22°
LO: 15°
HI: 31°
LO: 12°
HI: 43°
LO: 22°
(CNN) -- The world is finally hearing from Kim Kardashian West about what she went through when she was robbed in Paris.
In a promo clip for the new season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," the reality star tearfully recalls the night thieves held her at gunpoint.
"They're going to shoot me in the back," Kardashian West tells her sisters. "There's no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it."
The media mogul has stayed largely out of the spotlight since the October robbery. She recently returned to social media after a tumultuous few months that included husband Kanye West being hospitalized in November for exhaustion.
"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" halted filming for a time after the robbery and Kardashian West has not given any interviews about the incident. She had been in Paris for Fashion Week and E! cameras were not present at the time of the crime.
But based on the clip released Friday, the trauma will feature prominently during the show's next season.
Kardashian West is also seen crying on the phone saying, "Don't scare me, please. What's going on?"
"I think he really needs me, and I have to get home," she next says in the teaser, which appears to reference to West's hospitalization.
Kardashian West flew back from a planned appearance in New York at the time to be at her husband's side in Los Angeles.
The new season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" debuts on E! in March.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for many counties across Tennessee as a second round of snow moves through the area.
Warming centers were made available during 2017's first round of winter in Middle Tennessee.
Students were removed from a Metro Nashville School bus after it slid off a road in a residential area. No injuries were reported.
Metro Nashville Public Schools has defended its decision to dismiss students late after snow moved though the area.
Five people were shot dead and eight wounded in a baggage claim area at Fort Lauderdale's airport, and law enforcement sources tell CNN…
The Nashville International Airport increased security shortly after five people were killed in a shooting at the Fort…
The Tennessee Department of Transportation honored one of their own who was killed while on the side of the road helping change a tire. …
Several crashes have been reported in the Middle Tennessee area as snow accumulates on roadways.