KSP, THP Serve In Washington D.C. At Inauguration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Among the large amount of security at President Trump's inauguration, was officers from Kentucky State Police and Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Troopers from THP and officers from KSP helped patrol the crowds in Washington D.C. Friday.

Officials from each agency tweeted out pictures from the inauguration.

Our post is directly in the middle between the Capitol and the White House. Very honored and humbled. pic.twitter.com/647P4f18JK — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) January 20, 2017

