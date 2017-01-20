KSP, THP Serve In Washington D.C. At Inauguration

3:44 PM, Jan 20, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Among the large amount of security at President Trump's inauguration, was officers from Kentucky State Police and Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Troopers from THP and officers from KSP helped patrol the crowds in Washington D.C. Friday.

Officials from each agency tweeted out pictures from the inauguration.

 

 

To see more photos of the officers serving in Washington, click here.

