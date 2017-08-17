KY Officials Meet For Final Time To Discuss Eclipse Plans

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. - Local, state and federal agencies in Kentucky met for the final time to discuss logistics and safety plans for the solar eclipse on Monday.

Hopkinsville is one of the major cities in the country that tens of thousands of visitors will flock to in order to get the best view.

The city has called itself "Eclipseville" in anticipation of the once in a lifetime event.

In the meeting, officials discussed every topic from parking, evacuation routes and site plans to inclement weather and human trafficking.

The Homeland Security is also involved.

"We're treating this like we would a disaster because all the partners we're dealing with here are the partners that we deal with in a disaster," Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham told NewsChannel 5.

Graham said traffic and weather-related incidents are the major concerns with more than 100,000 people from 46 states and 19 countries expected to pack the county.

Multiple digital signs will be added on streets and interstates to help guide the flow of traffic.

There will be no construction projects starting this week until next week.

An Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will go into full activation starting at 6 a.m. on Monday. There will be briefings over the weekend including Saturday and Sunday at 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.

"I'm quite confident we developed a strong plan. It takes the whole community to make this kind of event successful," Graham added.

NewsChannel 5 spoke to Mark Cansler on his family's farm as hundreds of visitors including NASA scientists will inhabit by Monday.

The farm is considered the point of greatest eclipse which means a better view for the longest duration.

The family found out about the unique news four years ago.

"We wanted to do it because we feel like to share it was a pretty great opportunity," Cansler said. "As a family it was almost like honoring the people that came before us to be able to share this."

Mayor Carter Hendricks said the Kentucky State Police are assisting, and the city has requested help from the National Guard.

All of the public viewing sites in Hopkinsville including the DeBow Recreation Complex are sold out. Organizers are guiding callers to contact 200 property owners like churches but they are filling up fast.

In a video, the mayor asked residents to embrace the eclipse, get ready by purchasing groceries and gas as soon as possible, have a good time, plan for Monday and help clean up before and after the eclipse.

State officials said 500,000 people are expected to visit Kentucky.

The solar eclipse will have a $20 to $50 million economic impact on Hopkinsville.

