Lafayette Woman Loses Home In Fire On Christmas Eve

LAFAYETTE, Tenn. - A home feature meant to help protect a house in Lafayette ended up burning it down just before Thanksgiving. Family members say a security light caught fire. There were people inside, including small children at the time.

"They made it out safe, they had just woke up before the fire started," said Lori, a family member.

Shirley Moore was renting the home from her sister, it'd been in their family for decades. Unfortunately, Shirley lost nearly everything in the fire and without renters insurance she'll never get it back. However, her luck went from bad to worse.

While working at Walmart on Christmas eve someone stole her car from the parking lot.

"What she had left from the house fire was in the car, pictures of her brother were in the car and he passed a few years ago," said Lori.

Lori is Shirley's daughter and hopes someone in middle Tennessee can help find her mother's 2005 white Ford Taurus with Macon County tags. "They caught it on camera but they've still not found the car or the suspects," she said.

As the year comes to an end Shirley is struggling to keep her head above water. "She's trying to be strong but she's really a wreck and one step from falling apart," said Lori.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Shirley.