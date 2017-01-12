Lawmaker Proposes Adding 'In God We Trust" To All TN License Plates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A bill introduced at the Tennessee statehouse would require the phrase 'In God We Trust" appear on all Tennessee license plates.

West Tennessee republican lawmaker Rep. Bill Sanderson drafted the proposal, which calls for standard license plates to be redesigned and replaced as drivers renew registrations.

"I love it," said Tennessee resident Cody Thomas. "God is something that needs to be distributed more in the state of Tennessee."

Others said the proposal crosses a line.

"I think they should keep church and state separate," said Davidson County resident Seth Dana.

The bill said all existing inventories of license plates will be used before a new design is rolled out.

If passed, the law would go into effect July 1, 2017.