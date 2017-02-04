Lawmakers Speak Out Against DeVos

Current
Clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 47°
LO: 33°
HI: 55°
LO: 40°
HI: 61°
LO: 43°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Lawmakers in Nashville spoke out against President Donald Trump's education secretary nominee, Betsy DeVos.
Both of Tennessee's U.S. Senators, Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander, have voiced support for the confirmation of Betsy DeVos.
However, at the state capitol Friday, Democratic legislators and members of a grass-roots Parents' and Teachers' organization urged U.S. Senators to reconsider.
Senator Corker released a statement saying in part, "During the many years I have known Betsy DeVos, I have seen firsthand the heart she has for students and the ideas she has for long overdue reforms."
A woman has been charged in the death of a Metro Nashville Police officer after she allegedly allowed her car to roll into the Cumberland River.
The First United Methodist Church is looking for a thief that stole their ability to do good.
A man who was hit by a vehicle on Wallace Road near Tampa Drive in Nashville died from his injuries.
Authorities in Orlando are searching for a woman suspected of drugging and robbing Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Quinton Spain.
Two Fort Campbell soldiers were fatally wounded in what investigators have called a domestic-related shooting.
General Motors announced it will invest $27 million in the Spring Hill plant.
Yard signs flew off the press at Jarvis Signs in Madison, following the death of Metro Nashville Police officer Eric Mumaw.
The Nashville Electric Service dismissed its lawsuit filed in response to the One Touch Make Ready ordinance.