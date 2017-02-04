Lawmakers Speak Out Against DeVos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Lawmakers in Nashville spoke out against President Donald Trump's education secretary nominee, Betsy DeVos.

Both of Tennessee's U.S. Senators, Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander, have voiced support for the confirmation of Betsy DeVos.

However, at the state capitol Friday, Democratic legislators and members of a grass-roots Parents' and Teachers' organization urged U.S. Senators to reconsider.

Senator Corker released a statement saying in part, "During the many years I have known Betsy DeVos, I have seen firsthand the heart she has for students and the ideas she has for long overdue reforms."