Lebanon Police Search For Accused Rapist

Police have been searching for the suspect accused of raping a teenager in Lebanon. They need help from the public to find and identify the suspect.

The 18-year-old told investigators with the Lebanon Police Department she was taking a short cut she's used many times before. Only this time, a stranger was there. Police have released a drawing of the suspect, hoping someone recognizes the man who was hiding in the woods.

"We're going around handing [the drawing] out to business owners here, where hopefully they'll place it in their doors or in their windows of their businesses. That way we can reach part of the community that may not have social media, or obtain the information that way," said Field Training Officer Justin Butler.

Officer Butler was just one of the officers handing out flyers throughout Lebanon in an effort to track down the suspect.

The man in the sketch accused of raping an 18-year-old woman on her way home. According to the victim, the man hit her in the head with something, and then he attacked her. Police were not only spreading the word through social media, but now taking their efforts to the streets.

With each Facebook share, and each flyer being handed out, officers were one step closer to finding the stranger.