Lebanon Police Search For Shoplifting Suspect

Cloudy
HI: 54°
LO: 43°
HI: 63°
LO: 53°
HI: 65°
LO: 60°
LEBANON, Tenn. - Officials with the Lebanon Police Department has asked for the public's help in identifying a shoplifting suspect.
The man was caught on video walking through the Polo Ralph Lauren Store.
Police said he took several items from the store without paying for them.
Anyone with information on the man was asked to call or email Detective Jeremy Johnson at 615-453-4337 or johnsonj@lebanontn.org.
Police say an unwanted sexual advance lead to a murder in East Nashville.
Wind Advisory from 6am-6pm for most of the area.
The battle has heated up over regulations for short term rentals like Airbnb in Nashville.
Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department detain four people after responding to a shots fired call near James A. Cayce Homes in…
Police have given the all clear after a bomb threat was reported at the Gordon Jewish Community Center in Nashville.
The Christian County Grand Jury indicted a longtime Hopkinsville attorney and his former client on eavesdropping charges.
Spokesman for the Metro and Davidson County District Attorney, Ken Whitehouse, announced his resignation after released public records to the media.
Officials with the Clarksville Police Department have asked for the public's help in finding a runaway teen.
The deal is off! Metro says its cutting ties with the developer who has been running Autumn Hills. And, the mayor says it's in part…