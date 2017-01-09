Lebanon Police Search For Shoplifting Suspect

5:43 PM, Jan 9, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LEBANON, Tenn. - Officials with the Lebanon Police Department has asked for the public's help in identifying a shoplifting suspect.

The man was caught on video walking through the Polo Ralph Lauren Store. 

Police said he took several items from the store without paying for them.

Anyone with information on the man was asked to call or email Detective Jeremy Johnson at 615-453-4337 or johnsonj@lebanontn.org.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top