Lebanon Police Seek Info In Hit-&-Run

LEBANON, Tenn. - Police in Lebanon have asked the public’s help in locating the driver in a hit-and-run crash.

The incident happened around 5:15 a.m. on July 29 along Maddox Simpson Parkway near Danny Herman Trucking.

Police said the pedestrian was jogging westbound when a truck traveling east came into the shoulder and struck the victim. That person suffered minor injuries.

Police said the truck is believed to be a compact Chevrolet S-10 or S-14. The passenger’s side mirror was recovered at the scene.

Video surveillance from two businesses showed the truck traveling east. The truck may have turned at Cainsville Road.

Anyone with information should contact Sgt. Steve Green at 615-453-4338 or steveg@lebanontn.org.

