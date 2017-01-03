Lebanon Police Seek To ID Alleged Robber

LEBANON, Tenn. - Police in Lebanon have asked the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed a market.

The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. Monday at the Fast Break Market located on South Cumberland.

Officials with Lebanon Police said the suspect entered the store and demanded money from the clerk.

She gave him an undisclosed amount of cash, at which point he fled on foot toward Leeville Pike and South Maple Street.

He was described as being around 6-feet-tall and is in his late 30s to early 40s. He was wearing jeans, a black hooded jacket and has short hair.

Anyone with information should call the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323. A $500 reward has been posted for anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest.