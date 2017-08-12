'Little Green Men' 62nd Anniversary Is Same Day As Total Solar Eclipse

KELLY, Ky. - The 62nd anniversary of the Kentucky "Little Green Men" sighting falls on the day of the total solar eclipse.

Back on August 21, 1955, a Kelly, Kentucky family claimed they were visited by little green men a.k.a aliens.

This year, the anniversary of that event falls on the same day as the total solar eclipse; so the folks of Kelly have planned their biggest annual "Little Green Men" festival yet.

Instead of about three thousand people, they predict more than 20,000 will show up. Some of them wonder if those green men will show up too.