Local Krogers Donate To 2nd Harvest Food Bank

8:13 PM, Jan 17, 2017
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Kroger donated three tractor trailer loads of food and almost $70,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

The money was donated by both customers and associates during the 2016 Can Hunger campaign at Middle Tennessee stores sponsored by Kroger back in November.

Some items donated include peanut butter, canned tuna, canned fruits and pasta.

The President of Second Harvest food bank said the donations are very important, and said the meals will especially help the 1 in five children who go hungry right here in the mid-state

