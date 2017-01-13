Local Man Gives 100th Blood Donation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A mid-state man has donated his 100th pint of blood.

January is National Blood Donor Month; so Marvin Coach made the milestone donation Friday.

Coach has been donating since 1960 when he was 16-years-old.

His father, who was also a life-time donor, had to sign off on his first donation since he wasn't an adult yet!

"To me, I get a lot of satisfaction knowing there is someone out there somewhere maybe benefiting from something I've given. My personal slogan is 'blood donation is a gift straight from the heart,'" said Coach.



Coach is a volunteer nurse for the Red Cross and also volunteers in their Public Affairs Department.