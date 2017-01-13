Local Man Gives 100th Blood Donation

4:43 PM, Jan 13, 2017
4:53 PM, Jan 13, 2017

A mid-state man has donated his 100th pint of blood.

WTVF
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A mid-state man has donated his 100th pint of blood.

January is National Blood Donor Month; so Marvin Coach made the milestone donation Friday.

Coach has been donating since 1960 when he was 16-years-old.

His father, who was also a life-time donor, had to sign off on his first donation since he wasn't an adult yet!

"To me, I get a lot of satisfaction knowing there is someone out there somewhere maybe benefiting from something I've given. My personal slogan is 'blood donation is a gift straight from the heart,'" said Coach.

Coach is a volunteer nurse for the Red Cross and also volunteers in their Public Affairs Department.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top