Local Musician To Perform At Inauguration

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - Another local musician has joined the list of people who will be performing at President-elect Donald Trump' inauguration.

Tim Rushlow, the former lead singer of the group Little Texas, is the latest to add his name to the list. He will be performing a medley of songs as part of "The Frontmen of Country Music," along with Lonestar's Richie McDonald and Restless Heart's Larry Stewart.

The "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" will be Jan. 19 on the National Mall. It will also feature performances from Toby Keith, Lee Greenwood, 3 Doors Down and military bands.

Friday afternoon, Rushlow and his band practiced some of the songs they would be performing at his home in Franklin.

"I am honored to be a part of this historic event," said Rushlow. "I feel like music is great therapy and a great way to bring our country together."

Donald Trump's inauguration will be held Jan. 20. It will be followed by the parade and inauguration balls. The University of Tennessee marching band is scheduled to perform at the inaugural parade.