1 Charged After Security Guard Injured In Shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man has been charged with attempted homicide after allegedly shooting a security guard.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Thursday, August 3 at the R&R Drive-In Market on Jefferson Street.

Authorities said Stephen Anderson has been charged in the shooting. The victim picked him out of a photo lineup.

Anderson was allegedly trying to rob the store when he reportedly shot the guard in the arm.

Further details of his arrest had not yet been released.