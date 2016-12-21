1 Charged, Fired 17 Rounds At Victim

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man has been charged with attempted homicide after shooting a victim multiple times.

The incident began when police responded to a shots fired call at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Elm Hill Pike.

Reports stated the victim had allegedly gone to the suspect’s apartment to have some tattoo work done. That’s when the two got into an argument, and according to the suspect, identified as Bruce White, he was hit in the head by the victim.

White told police the victim allegedly had him in a choke hold at one point during the argument and that the victim was telling him to apologize for something and he’d let him go.

According to authorities, White said he apologized and the victim let go. That’s when White grabbed a 9 mm pistol and began firing at the victim.

White admitted to firing 17 rounds, which he said were fired inside the apartment; however, officials said they found over a dozen shell casings outside, including a round that had not been fired.

The victim was hit twice with injuries to his buttocks and neck.

White told police once he ran out of bullets, he went to grab another pistol he owned to continue firing at the victim.

According to authorities, White said the shot to the victim’s neck should have been a headshot.

When police initially got to the scene, they were informed of White’s description and his vehicle, a white Mercedes. They saw the vehicle attempting to leave the scene, which was when White was stopped and found with two guns.

The victim had fled to another apartment. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

White was taken into custody and charged with attempted homicide.