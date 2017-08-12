1 Charged In 2016 Ashland City Homicide

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. - A Clarksville man has been indicted in the 2016 homicide of an Ashland City man.

Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, along with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office, obtained the indictment for 30-year-old Devon Wall.

An ongoing investigation into the death of Calvin Sidney Baggett on April 11, 2016 led officials to Wall as the one allegedly responsible.

Baggett’s body was found in his Petway Road home.

Wall was indicted on Monday. Authorities said he was charged with one count of first degree murder.

On Friday, officials served him at the Cheatham County Jail where he was booked on unrelated charges.