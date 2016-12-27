1 Charged In Shooting Outside Dollar General

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The suspected gunman who shot a woman outside a Nashville-area Dollar General store has been arrested.

According to an affidavit from Metro Nashville Police, the incident happened back on December 13 outside the business on Dickerson Pike.

Barlitha Weaver allegedly got into a fight with another woman over a man at a club across the street.

The police report stated that she followed the victim to the Dollar General and shot her after she threatened to call police.

The victim was not seriously hurt.



Weaver was booked on a $100,000 bond.

