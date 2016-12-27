1 Charged In Shooting Outside Dollar General

Current
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The suspected gunman who shot a woman outside a Nashville-area Dollar General store has been arrested.
According to an affidavit from Metro Nashville Police, the incident happened back on December 13 outside the business on Dickerson Pike.
Barlitha Weaver allegedly got into a fight with another woman over a man at a club across the street.
The police report stated that she followed the victim to the Dollar General and shot her after she threatened to call police.
The victim was not seriously hurt.
Weaver was booked on a $100,000 bond.
Two people were injured in a single-car crash in Clarksville.
Carrie Fisher, the actress best known as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" movie series, has died at age 60 according to…
An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run in south Nashville.
Police were called to the side of the road on Interstate 440 where a passenger had been grazed by a bullet.
A suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Marion County.
A 16-year-old Wilson County boy was sent to the hospital after a gun he and two friends were playing with discharged, shooting him in the neck.
An Alzheimer's patient who went missing in North Nashville has been found safe.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help a TDOT worker hit by a car while helping someone change a tire on Christmas Eve.