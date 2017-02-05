1 Charged With Trafficking Methamphetamine

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. - A man has been arrested for trafficking methamphetamine in Hopkinsville.

Authorities in Christian County, Kentucky said 42-year-old Keith D. Smith was taken into custody Saturday.

Details had not been released on Smith’s arrest.

Reports stated Smith had been charged with first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Additional details had not been released by authorities.