1 Charged With Trafficking Methamphetamine

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. - A man has been arrested for trafficking methamphetamine in Hopkinsville.
Authorities in Christian County, Kentucky said 42-year-old Keith D. Smith was taken into custody Saturday.
Details had not been released on Smith’s arrest.
Reports stated Smith had been charged with first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Additional details had not been released by authorities.
