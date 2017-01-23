1 Injured In 14th Avenue South Shootout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - At least one person was shot on 14th Avenue South.

Officials said the incident happened around 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block.

According to reports, there was a shootout between two suspects and a man inside an apartment.

The man was injured. He was taken to the hospital, and authorities said he was expected to be okay.

Police added a woman also twisted her ankle as she was fleeing from the scene.

No identities had been released. Officials said they're searching for the two suspects.

The investigation remained ongoing.