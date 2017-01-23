1 Injured In 14th Avenue South Shootout

Mostly clear
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - At least one person was shot on 14th Avenue South.
Officials said the incident happened around 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block.
According to reports, there was a shootout between two suspects and a man inside an apartment.
The man was injured. He was taken to the hospital, and authorities said he was expected to be okay.
Police added a woman also twisted her ankle as she was fleeing from the scene.
No identities had been released. Officials said they're searching for the two suspects.
The investigation remained ongoing.
