1 Killed In Monteagle Officer-Involved Shooting

MONTEAGLE, Tenn. - An investigation has gotten underway following an officer-involved shooting in Franklin County that left one man dead.

The incident began shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday when a man called 911 and told them where he was in Monteagle, according to reports. A preliminary investigation revealed the man was from the Antioch area, but his identity had not been released.

Two officers from the Monteagle Police Department, one from the Sewanee Police Department, and two from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on Deepwoods Road in Monteagle.

When officials got to the scene, they found the man, identified as 41-year-old Randy Wayne Cole, with a weapon. The authorities allegedly tried to negotiate with him before the situation escalated.

After attempting to get him to drop the gun, he allegedly opened fire on officials. No officers were injured.

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they're working to verify reports that the man raised his gun and fired.

Authorities returned fire, hitting the man multiple times. He was taken to Sewanee Hospital.

Officials confirmed the man later passed away.

The officers involved had not been identified. The investigation remained ongoing by the TBI.