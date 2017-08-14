NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A 16-year-old girl was injured in a drive-by shooting in Nashville Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday at a home on Barbara Lynn Way.

Officers say the teen was sitting on the front porch of her home and her brother was in the front yard when a silver Nissan sedan pulled up and fired several shots.

The teen was taken to Vanderbilt Children's Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe her brother was the gunman's intended target.