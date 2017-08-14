16 Year Old Girl Injured In Drive-By Shooting

10:30 PM, Aug 13, 2017
5:30 AM, Aug 14, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A 16-year-old girl was injured in a drive-by shooting in Nashville Sunday afternoon. 

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday at a home on Barbara Lynn Way.

Officers say the teen was sitting on the front porch of her home and her brother was in the front yard when a silver Nissan sedan pulled up and fired several shots.

The teen was taken to Vanderbilt Children's Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe her brother was the gunman's intended target. 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top