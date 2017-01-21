1 Injured In Shooting On Plus Park Boulevard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One man was injured in a shooting near Plus Park Boulevard.

The incident was reported around 5:30 a.m. Saturday at the Rex Court Apartments in the 300 block of Plus Park Boulevard.

Police said one man was shot and had non-life threatening wounds to his leg and arm.

Witnesses said the victim had walked there from a club nearby.

Authorities said they were working to determine the exact location of the shooting, and they added they haven’t found anyone who witnessed the shooting.

The victim was cooperating. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment where he was listed in stable condition.

Officials said the suspect’s vehicle was described as a silver Chrysler 300.

Anyone with information on this shooting has been urged to contact police.