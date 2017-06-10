1 Injured In Shooting On Rice Hill Circle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One woman had non-life threatening injuries following a shooting in Antioch.

The shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Rice Hill Circle.

Reports stated four people were standing outside of a home. The suspect, for unknown reasons, fired one shot at them and fled on foot. He was dressed in all black.

The bullet grazed a woman’s head. She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported. Officials said those at the scene at the time of the shooting said they do not know the shooter or why he would have shot at them.

The investigation remained ongoing.