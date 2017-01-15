1 Shot, Injured Near Charlotte Pike Gas Station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man was injured in a shooting near a gas station on Charlotte Pike.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday at the edge of the Shell gas station property in the 6900 block of Charlotte Pike.

Authorities said the victim was shot once in the abdomen.

He was taken to the emergency room at Vanderbilt University Medical Center for a non-life threatening injury.

Police said two suspects fled from the scene in a gray four-door car that was missing a front hubcap.

Additional details had not yet been released. Anyone with information has been urged to call police.