2 Arrested; $30,000 Worth Of Drugs Found At Bonnaroo

MANCHESTER, Tenn. - Two men were arrested at Bonnaroo after officials allegedly found $30,000 worth of drugs.

The incident happened Friday when authorities said they saw a female smoking marijuana at a campsite. After speaking with her and others, authorities found several bags of marijuana, scales, and paraphernalia in plain view in a vehicle, and they added there was a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Deputies were given consent to search the vehicle. They said they discovered a large amount of schedule I and schedule VI drugs, including two pounds of marijuana packed in 58 bags, one pound and 12 ounces of mushrooms packed in 138 bags, 11 molly pills in two bags, 11 ecstasy pills, and one bag with 1/2 gram of Ketamine.

Both 37-year-old Daniel W. Loper, of Eugene, Oregon, and 23-year-old Ryan Alpeus Wiggins, of Rock Hill, South Carolina were arrested.

They were both charged with two counts each of manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance.

Both men were booked into the Coffee County Jail under a $100,000 bond each. They’ve been scheduled to appear in court on August 11.