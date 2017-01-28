2 Arrested After Dangerous Police Chase

Clear
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - After a dangerous chase and help from the Metro Nashville Police Department helicopter, two alleged car thieves have been placed behind bars.
According to reports, police were in a high crime part of Donelson just running license plates on cars when one plate came back as stolen.
Police said Teresa Moran and Gregilees Merrilees were inside that stolen car, and when they saw police, they sped away, crashing through a locked fence.
After hitting a dead end, the pair got out and ran across all lanes of Briley Parkway and onto Craigmeade Circle.
According to police, they caught up with Moran who tried to point police in the wrong direction.
Police had to use the helicopter to track down Merrilees. They said he was hiding under garden equipment behind a shed.
The car was damaged, and police said it had been stolen from a rental company out of Murfreesboro.
