3 Arrested After Gun Store Smash-&-Grab

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - Months after a smash and grab break-in at a Brentwood gun shop, one of those guns has now been found and three men have been placed behind bars.

Lawrence Harris was pulled over by police on Bell Road because he failed to dim his high beams.

While talking with the officer, authorities said he admitted to smoking marijuana.

During a search, police found marijuana and Xanax bars in his car along with a Glock 19 handgun that was reported missing by Everything Weapons back in October.

Two passengers in the car, Edward Bradley and JaMarquise Glenn, were also arrested.

Both Harris and Bradley were facing several charges, including felony weapon possession, theft, and drug possession.

Glenn was charged with drug possession without a prescription.

In October, police said three people broke into Everything Weapons on Moores Lane early one morning.

A vehicle smashed through the glass and even the protective metal gate. Police have not said whether the two men arrested Friday were directly involved in that burglary or how they came to be in possession of the gun.