2 Fires Break Out On Tanglewood Drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Two separate fires broke out in the early morning hours within just 30 minutes of each other in East Nashville on the same street.

The first fire happened at a home in the 3900 block of Tanglewood Drive around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Crews said the fire destroyed the home and left only the chimney standing.

The family was out of town and not at home at the time. No injuries were reported.

A second fire broke out in a detached garage at a home in the 4700 block of Tanglewood drive not long after the first fire.

Fire investigators said they were looking into whether or not the two fires were related.

The cause of the fires had not been released.