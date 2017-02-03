2 Sentenced To Life In Prison In TSU Murder

Current
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Two men have been sentenced to life in prison after guilty verdicts were returned against them in the death of a Tennessee State University student.
A Davidson County jury returned guilty verdicts against William Lawrence and Tyjuan Wallace. They were both found guilty of first degree murder.
Officials said 21-year-old Eric Jackson, Jr. was killed while sitting in a car with a friend near Hadley Park just before the African Street Festival in 2015.
Jackson was attempting to drive away from the two defendants after an attempted robbery when he was shot in the head.
“These defendants showed no consideration for the life of a young man who was committed to his studies at TSU and had a full life ahead of him. We are pleased that the jury has helped bring justice for the family and get these dangerous men off the streets of Nashville,” Assistant District Attorney Doug Thurman said.
Reports stated both were sentenced to life in prison by Judge Cheryl Blackburn.
