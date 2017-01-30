2 Serial Burglars Arrested In Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - Police in Hendersonville said they arrested two serial burglars.

Authorities said both Charlie Earl Bandy, Jr. and John Murdock were arrested on Saturday.

They have been charged with aggravated burglary, burglary to a vehicle, and two counts of theft over $1,000.

According to reports, an eyewitness called police after seeing the suspects as they were allegedly attempting to break into vehicles in Hendersonville.

The witness described the two suspects to police, and officers were able to stop the suspects’ vehicle as it was leaving the scene.

An investigation revealed the two had broken into multiple vehicles and one home.

Stolen items were recovered from their vehicle.

Both Bandy and Murdock were lodged in the Sumner County Jail. They’ve been set to appear in General Sessions Court on March 8.