2 Shot, Injured On Fort Campbell Boulevard

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - An investigation has gotten underway in Clarksville after two men sustained gunshot wounds.

Authorities said a clerk at a Mapco station on Fort Campbell Boulevard called 911 around 1:53 a.m. Sunday and said two injured men were at the store.

Police said a 34-year-old Oak Grove resident appeared to have been shot in the leg, and a 21-year-old with a Fort Campbell address had a wound to his ear and cheek where a bullet had grazed him.

An investigation revealed the two men had been riding with three other men in a gold Jeep Cherokee on Fort Campbell Boulevard when they got into a fight with people in a two-door white car traveling in the lane beside them.

Officials said shots were allegedly fired at the Cherokee from the car.

The injuries the men sustained were not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said the Cherokee was taken for evidence processing. They added it had at least three bullet holes.

Information on the suspects in the white car was not available. Authorities said the shooting may have been the result of a fight at a local billiards hall the weekend before.

Anyone with information on this shooting or the previous fight has been asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 931-645-8477.