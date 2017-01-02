2 Sought In Rutherford County Armed Robberies

SMYRNA, Tenn. - Police in Smyrna have been searching for the identities of two suspects possibly connected to two armed robberies.

The first incident happened around 4:15 a.m. Sunday at the Mapco in the 1800 block of Almaville Road.

Officials said the store was robbed at gunpoint by a thin suspect in his late 30’s or 40’s. He was wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, and a fur-lined hat with ear flaps.

Reports stated the suspect waited until the cash drawer was open before pulling out a handgun and attempting to grab the cash.

A second suspect was allegedly waiting in the parking lot in a green compact truck, possibly a mid-90’s Chevy S-10.

That vehicle was last seen heading east on Interstate 24.

A second incident happened around 4:40 a.m. Sunday at the A+ Exxon in the 1200 block of Fortress Drive in Murfreesboro.

The incident was similar to the first, and the suspect matched the same description. In this case, he was accompanied by another suspect who was described as heavy set.

Both men again left from the scene in what was described as a green Chevy S-10.

Anyone with information has been urged to call the Smyrna Police Department at 615-459-6644.