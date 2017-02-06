23 Pounds Of Marijuana Found In Luggage At Nashville Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man was taken to jail after airport officials found 23 pounds of marijuana in his luggage.

According to an arrest affidavit, a K9 alerted airport police to the luggage which was on a flight arriving in Nashville from Phoenix Friday afternoon.

The luggage was allowed through baggage claim. When 29-year-old Dionne Singleton picked up the bag, he was approached by officers.

He allowed officers to search the bag, and the marijuana was located.

Singleton has now been facing felony drug charges.