23-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle Crash

HERMITAGE, Tenn. - A 23-year-old was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage.

The wreck happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday near Central Pike and Burning Tree Drive.

According to reports, 23-year-old Kimberly R. Hudgens was the front seat passenger in a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer. She was killed in the crash.

Police said the SUV she was in was turning left onto Burning Tree Drive from the southbound lanes of Old Hickory Boulevard when it turned into the path of a northbound 2006 Jeep Wrangler.

The Jeep struck the side of the SUV, which caused the Jeep to overturn onto its roof. Reports stated Hudgens passed away at the scene.

The driver of the Trailblazer was identified as 28-year-old Ronald K. Myers. He was listed in critical but stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Reports stated a blood sample was taken from Myers to determine if any alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash. It was not yet known if any charges would be filed.

The driver of the Jeep, identified as 23-year-old Jacob Pryor, was not injured.

The investigation into the crash remained ongoing.