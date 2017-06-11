27th City Of Hope Celebrity Softball Game Held

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One CMA week tradition took some of Nashville's artists away from the stage for a few hours for a different kind of show.

The 27th annual City of Hope Celebrity Softball Game took over First Tennessee Park Saturday afternoon.

Musicians like Billy Ray Cyrus and Craig Morgan faced off for four innings. Officials with the event said they set a record-breaking attendance at this year’s game.

The proceeds from the game will go to City of Hope to fight diseases like cancer and diabetes.

For many of the players, the mission has been personal.

"I've lost a lot of friends. I lost my mother to cancer,” Craig Morgan said. “I think it's important for those of us who have been gifted with a platform that we utilize it any chance we get."

One challenge both at the softball game and at CMA Fest has been the heat. Specialists were on hand to help those in need.

