29-Year-Old Shot By Girlfriend's Ex-Boyfriend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Officials said a 29-year-old man was shot in the leg by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend.

Police said Reginald McFarland was shot in the leg while dropping his girlfriend, 24-year-old Angel Wilkerson, off at work on Crossings Boulevard.

Authorities said the woman’s ex-boyfriend and father of her child, 37-year-old Donald Leonard King, opened the driver’s side door and shot McFarland in the legs.

Wilkerson then left with King in a gray Chevrolet Malibu. Officials said it appeared she left with him voluntarily.

His vehicle was recovered a few hours later on Sioux Terrace in Madison.

Authorities asked for the public's help in finding the couple. Given the violence of the incident, officers were concerned for Wilkerson’s welfare.

They asked anyone with information on where King and Wilkerson may be to call the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.

The police department’s Domestic Violence Division took the lead in this investigation.

McFarland was recently released from police custody after shooting his cousin and a friend after he claimed they attacked him.