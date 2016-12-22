29-Year-Old Shot By Girlfriend's Ex-Boyfriend

Current
Clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 53°
LO: 30°
HI: 55°
LO: 50°
HI: 68°
LO: 52°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Officials said a 29-year-old man was shot in the leg by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend.
Police said Reginald McFarland was shot in the leg while dropping his girlfriend, 24-year-old Angel Wilkerson, off at work on Crossings Boulevard.
Authorities said the woman’s ex-boyfriend and father of her child, 37-year-old Donald Leonard King, opened the driver’s side door and shot McFarland in the legs.
Wilkerson then left with King in a gray Chevrolet Malibu. Officials said it appeared she left with him voluntarily.
His vehicle was recovered a few hours later on Sioux Terrace in Madison.
Authorities asked for the public's help in finding the couple. Given the violence of the incident, officers were concerned for Wilkerson’s welfare.
They asked anyone with information on where King and Wilkerson may be to call the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.
The police department’s Domestic Violence Division took the lead in this investigation.
McFarland was recently released from police custody after shooting his cousin and a friend after he claimed they attacked him.
A Rutherford County Sheriff's major who lied about his citizenship has been suspended.
The death of a missing 23-year-old in Montgomery County has been ruled a homicide.
The body of a missing 27-year-old woman was found in a dumpster near the area where she allegedly went missing.
Cougars, also known as Mountain Lions or Pumas, are native to Tennessee, but there were no sightings of cougars from the early 1900's until…
Gallatin Police officials have asked for the public's help in finding a missing man.
Officials said a 29-year-old man was shot in the leg by his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend.
Dolly Parton's My People Fund served nearly 900 Sevier County families in its first distribution period.
Traffic on Interstate 24 in Robertson County was backed up as crews worked to put out a fire that was burning through hay bales.