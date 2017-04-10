NASHVILLE, Tenn. - It was a beautiful weekend to have some fun in the sun, and hundreds of people spent time at the second annual Nashville VegFest.

The event was held this weekend at the Fairgrounds Nashville, and it promoted a plant-based, healthy, cruelty-free, vegan lifestyle.

Photos: 2nd Annual VegFest Held In Music City

Several speakers and exhibits from across the country focused on how to live a plant-based life.

