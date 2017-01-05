3 Sentenced In Drug Distribution Conspiracy

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Three men in Clarksville have been sentenced in connection to a major drug distribution conspiracy.

The incidents took place between 2013 and 2015, and all three men were indicted in October 2015 following an investigation.

Reports stated 57-year-old Lloyd Montgomery, 45-year-old Brian Merriweather, and 28-year-old Dominique Lucas were all sentenced on Wednesday.

Montgomery, the alleged leader of the conspiracy, received 240 months in prison followed by six years of supervised release.

Authorities said Montgomery pled guilty in August 2016 to conspiracy to distribute Oxymorphone and Oxycodone, 12 counts of distribution of Oxymorphone and/or Oxycodone, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Merriweather has been sentenced to 216 months in prison followed by six years of supervised released.

He was convicted after a jury trial of conspiracy to distribute Oxymorphone and Oxycodone and two counts of distribution of Oxymorphone.

Lucas received 180 months in prison followed by six years of supervised released after pleading guilty in July 2016 to conspiracy to distribute Oxymorphone and Oxycodone and to two counts of distribution of Oxymorphone.

An investigation revealed Montgomery led an extensive pill distribution network that included Merriweather and Lucas.

The three illegally distributed thousands of prescription pills in the Clarksville area.

According to the government’s investigation, Montgomery also illegally sold firearms as part of the operation.

Sellers in his network also allegedly traded pills for a variety of stolen items and sponsored visits to doctors’ offices for the purpose of illegally obtaining prescription pills for resale.

Authorities confirmed a fourth person was sentenced in the case as a result of the investigation.

Charles Arthur Reeves, III, age 54, was a previously convicted felon. During the investigation, he sold a firearm to a confidential informant.

In October 2016, Reeves pled guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced on Wednesday to 60 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.