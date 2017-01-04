3 Sought In Theft Of Game Systems

Clear
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Officials with the Clarksville Police Department have been searching for three suspects who allegedly stole game systems worth more than $1,800 from Best Buy.
The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. Friday at the Best Buy on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.
Authorities said the three suspects went into the store and quickly filled a shopping cart with Xbox One and PlayStation game systems.
One of the three allegedly waved a piece of paper, as if it was a receipt, at a worker as they left the store; however, the three did not stop for the employee.
Reports stated the three were in and out of the store within ten minutes, allegedly without paying for the game systems.
Anyone with information on this crime has been asked to call Detective Dennis Honholt at 931-648-0656, ext. 5260, or the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 931-645-TIPS (931-645-8477).
