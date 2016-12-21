3 Sought In Violent Home Invasion In Antioch

Current
ANTIOCH, Tenn. - A manhunt got underway in Antioch overnight for three suspects involved in a violent home invasion.
The incident was reported around 3 a.m. Tuesday at a residence on Harvest Grove Drive.
Officials with Metro Nashville Police said three men wearing all black and masks kicked open the door and demanded cash.
Victim tells @NC5 the robbers busted down the door, broke their phones, zip-tied and pistol-whipped them. Then cut his friend's ear off. pic.twitter.com/j1PmSSizCD— Dan Kennedy (@NC5_DanKennedy) December 20, 2016
They were armed with at least one shotgun and a knife.
Police said one victim claims the robbers pistol-whipped them before cutting off his friend's ear.
Victim of violent home invasion describes moments leading up to the attack. More from him @NC5 at 6 and 6:30 pic.twitter.com/1EKPXWYlRA— Dan Kennedy (@NC5_DanKennedy) December 20, 2016
The victims were said to be ages 32, 27 and 54. None of their names were known.
One was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. A second person was also taken to Vanderbilt, while the third did not have to transported.
Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.
