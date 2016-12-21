3 Sought In Violent Home Invasion In Antioch

5:56 AM, Dec 20, 2016
7:29 PM, Dec 20, 2016

WTVF

WTVF
ANTIOCH, Tenn. - A manhunt got underway in Antioch overnight for three suspects involved in a violent home invasion.

The incident was reported around 3 a.m. Tuesday at a residence on Harvest Grove Drive.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said three men wearing all black and masks kicked open the door and demanded cash. 

They were armed with at least one shotgun and a knife.

Police said one victim claims the robbers pistol-whipped them before cutting off his friend's ear. 

The victims were said to be ages 32, 27 and 54. None of their names were known.

One was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. A second person was also taken to Vanderbilt, while the third did not have to transported. 

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. 

