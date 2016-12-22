3 Unrelated Armed Carjackings Happen In 1 Night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Three separate armed carjackings took place in the overnight hours, but police said they were not related.

The first happened at 12:02 a.m. Thursday in the 4500 block of Xavier Drive.

In that incident, police said the victim was approached by two suspects who were armed and assaulted the victim.

They took the victim’s 2007 black Lexus SUV, money, and cellphone.

Reports stated the victim received medical attention from the Nashville Fire Department at the scene.

The suspects were described as two men dressed in all black clothing and wearing ski masks.

A second carjacking took place around 12:24 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Bridgeway Drive.

According to the victims, multiple suspects were seen allegedly breaking into other vehicles.

The victims were then approached by the suspects, so they quickly got into their vehicle and tried to leave. That’s when the suspects blocked them.

They ordered the victims at gunpoint to get out of the 2008 red Nissan Sentra.

Police said one of the suspects fired a shot into the air before they left the scene.

No injuries were reported. Police said the victims were only able to describe three of the suspects.

One stood around 5’11’’ weighing 160 pounds, a second stood 5’6’’ weighing 180 pounds, and a third stood 5’10’’ weighing 200 pounds. They were wearing all black clothing.

A third carjacking happened on Melvin Court in Hermitage on the edge of the Davidson and Wilson County line.

Specific details on the incident had not been released. It was being investigated by officials in Wilson County.

Again, authorities said the incidents were separate. Anyone with information on any of these carjackings has been asked to call police.