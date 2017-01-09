30-Year-Old Man Killed In Clarksville Crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - A 30-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash in Montgomery County.

The incident was reported Sunday night in the 2000 block of Dotsonville Road in Clarksville.

Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said James Green was traveling south when he lost control of his vehicle while negotiating a curve.

From there, the car left the roadway and struck a tree.

No additional details were known.