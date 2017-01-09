30-Year-Old Man Killed In Clarksville Crash

Clear
HI: 41°
LO: 36°
HI: 54°
LO: 37°
HI: 63°
LO: 53°
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - A 30-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash in Montgomery County.
The incident was reported Sunday night in the 2000 block of Dotsonville Road in Clarksville.
Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said James Green was traveling south when he lost control of his vehicle while negotiating a curve.
From there, the car left the roadway and struck a tree.
No additional details were known.
A bomb threat has been reported at the Gordon Jewish Community Center in Nashville.
The Department of Defense has announced the death of Special Forces soldier who was serving in Jordan.
A suspect has been arrested in Chicago in connection with a homicide in Montgomery County.
State lawmakers convene the 110th Tennessee General Assembly on Tuesday with new leadership in the Senate and a House speaker eying a…
Irish rock band U2 will headline the 2017 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival as part of their upcoming tour.
An Orlando police officer was killed Monday and a manhunt is under way for the gunman who shot her, the Orlando Police Department said.
Police in Mt. Juliet have asked the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a pharmacy robbery.
Many roads across Middle Tennessee remained icy Monday morning, more than 48 hours after snow stopped falling across the area.
A 30-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash in Montgomery County.