4 Displaced In Murfreesboro Duplex Fire

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Four people have been displaced following a duplex fire in Murfreesboro.
The fire happened just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday at a duplex in the 2200 block of Aspen Avenue.
Reports stated fire and smoke could be seen coming through the windows when crews arrived at the scene.
Acting Shift Commander Blake Insell said the crews were able to knock the fire down quickly.
"They did an awesome job," Insell said. "The affected unit was a complete loss, but the other unit was spared and the occupants were allowed to return."
The four people who lived in the affected unit, including an adult and three children, were displaced and were being helped by the American Red Cross.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Officials said it appeared the fire was accidental and caused by cooking. The Fire Marshal was called in to investigate.
