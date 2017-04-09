4th Annual O.L. Shultz Regatta Held

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - More than 20 sailboats hit the water for a friendly competition to support a good cause.

The 4th annual O.L. Shultz Alive Hospice Regatta was held on Old Hickory Lake Saturday.

Sailors at the Harbor Island Yacht Club took advantage of the beautiful weather to race in honor of Schultz.

He was a longtime local sailor who received care from Alive Hospice at the end of his life.

Money raised through the event was set to benefit the nonprofit group.

“What we do is really embrace and support families in this end of life journey by giving the richness of the space to find healing when cure is no longer an option,” Anna-Gene O’Neal, President and CEO of Alive Hospice, said.

Every boat flew sailing flags personalized with the names of loved ones who have passed away.

This event has been known as the state's largest regatta.