550 Traffic Signals Re-Timed In Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Big changes have been set for local drivers’ commute around Nashville.

Metro has re-timed traffic signals across Davidson County to increase road capacity.

They have streamlined the timing of 550 signals along 18 major pikes and corridors, including Broadway and West End.

Metro Public Works has had additional signal re-timings underway on Old Hickory Boulevard.

Mayor Megan Barry said it’s a short-term, low-cost solution to help with the growing traffic problem in Music City.