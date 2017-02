NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One person was killed in a crash in Donelson.

Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department said 57-year-old Robert Pilmer was traveling on Donelson Pike at Woodberry Drive Saturday at 5 p.m. when he left the roadway and hit a telephone poll.

Authorities confirmed he was wearing a seatbelt.

Pilmer was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he passed away.

There was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement in the crash.