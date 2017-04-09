80-Year-Old Killed In Kentucky House Fire

KUTTAWA, Ky. - An 80-year-old has died in a house fire in Kentucky.

The fire happened just after 6 a.m. Sunday at a home on Lake Barkley Drive in Lyon County, approximately 40 miles northwest of Hopkinsville.

Officials said a neighbor called 911 around the same time Kentucky State Police received a fire alarm at that location.

Both the Kuttawa Fire Department and Eddyville Fire Department responded to the scene and found fire and smoke coming from the home.

The fire was extinguished, and crews found the body of 80-year-old Patricia S. Hoss inside the home.

Authorities said Hoss was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s believed she passed away due to the fire; however, officials said an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

Foul play was not suspected, but the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Anyone with information on this fire has been urged to contact Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721.