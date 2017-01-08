Armed, Dangerous Suspect Sought In Kentucky

5:35 PM, Jan 8, 2017
CADIZ, Ky. - Officials with the Trigg County Sheriff's Office in Kentucky said they’re searching for a man believed to be armed and dangerous.

Authorities said Marion Jacob Cook, of Hopkinsville, was involved in a burglary last week in Cadiz.

Cook was allegedly one of several suspects in the January 4 burglary on Caledonia Road.

The 42-year-old stands around 5’8’’ and weighs approximately 190 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been urged to call the sheriff's office at 270-522-6014.

