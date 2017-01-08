Armed, Dangerous Suspect Sought In Kentucky

Clear
CADIZ, Ky. - Officials with the Trigg County Sheriff's Office in Kentucky said they’re searching for a man believed to be armed and dangerous.
Authorities said Marion Jacob Cook, of Hopkinsville, was involved in a burglary last week in Cadiz.
Cook was allegedly one of several suspects in the January 4 burglary on Caledonia Road.
The 42-year-old stands around 5’8’’ and weighs approximately 190 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been urged to call the sheriff's office at 270-522-6014.
A bomb threat has been reported at the Gordon Jewish Community Center in Nashville.
The Department of Defense has announced the death of Special Forces soldier who was serving in Jordan.
A suspect has been arrested in Chicago in connection with a homicide in Montgomery County.
State lawmakers convene the 110th Tennessee General Assembly on Tuesday with new leadership in the Senate and a House speaker eying a…
Irish rock band U2 will headline the 2017 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival as part of their upcoming tour.
An Orlando police officer was killed Monday and a manhunt is under way for the gunman who shot her, the Orlando Police Department said.
Police in Mt. Juliet have asked the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a pharmacy robbery.
Many roads across Middle Tennessee remained icy Monday morning, more than 48 hours after snow stopped falling across the area.
A 30-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash in Montgomery County.